Girl raped in Hyd theatre while watching 'Padmaavat'; 'Facebook friend' held

ANI
Published Feb 2, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 11:46 am IST
The girl reportedly received severe injuries on her private parts and is undergoing treatment.
The girl, who became friends with the accused through Facebook, went to watch the film Padmaavat in Prashanth Theatre when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The girl, who became friends with the accused through Facebook, went to watch the film Padmaavat in Prashanth Theatre when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. (Photo: Representational/File)

Hyderabad: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl inside a movie theatre in Hyderabad.

The girl, who became friends with the accused through Facebook, went to watch the film Padmaavat in Prashanth Theatre when she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

 

“The girl was raped inside a movie theatre. Two months back, the victim and the accused became friends through social media,” according to circle inspector Mathaiah.

Police said the accused took advantage of the fact that there were only a few people in the theatre and nobody was near them.

The accused was arrested on January 31 and sent to judicial custody the following day.

The girl reportedly received severe injuries on her private parts and is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and action has also been initiated against the theatre owner for negligence.

