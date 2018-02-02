Centre seems ‘indifferent’ to middle class: Kamal Haasan reacts on Budget 2018

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan said it was a matter of 'joy' that the Centre's attention has 'slightly' turned towards farmers and rural areas. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who has announced his foray into politics, on Friday said the Union Budget showed that the Centre's attention has "slightly" turned towards farmers and rural areas.

This was a 'bit soothing,' he said.

However, the Centre seems to have been 'indifferent' to the middle classes, he said in his response to the budget presented on Thursday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"As far I understand, their (Centre's) attention has slightly turned towards farmers and rural areas. This is a bit soothing," he told reporters when they sought his response to the budgetary announcements made by Jaitley.

"As far as the middle class is concerned, they seem to have been indifferent," to the latter, he added.

However, it was a matter of 'joy' that the Centre's attention has 'slightly' turned towards farmers and rural areas, Haasan added.