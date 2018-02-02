search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget throws cold water on Telangana projects

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 2, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Only Rs 10 crore for the tribal university was allotted.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: None of the three major representations made by the Telangana state government for funds for Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, figured in the Union Budget announced on Thursday. The state government had sought Rs 34,000 crore from the Central government for implementing these projects. Another disappointment was that the Rs 6,000 crore sought for setting up an integrated steel plant, the All India Institute of Medical Science, and a horticulture university did not find any mention in the finance minister’s Budget speech. Only Rs 10 crore for the tribal university was allotted.

The state government had also submitted proposals in detail for Rs 40,000 crore to execute all these projects.  Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held meetings with his ministers and officials after the finance minister’s speech to take stock of the situation. Official sources said he expressed his severe disappointment at the Centre not entertaining these requests made by the TS government. The Chief Minister is also planning to visit New Delhi in the last week of February to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitely to seek “justice” for TS in the Budget.

 

Tags: budget 2018, telangana, arun jaitley


Related Stories

Railways Budget focuses on growing mobility
Union Budget 2018: Share in Central taxes provides relief


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man spares no expense on cosmetic procedures to look like Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. (Photo: AP)
 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2018: Railways to explore private participation

ETCS (European Train Control System) II, which is the most modern signalling system in the world will be brought to India.

Nature will reclaim lakes: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Railways Budget focuses on growing mobility

The investment in railways in this budget of Rs 1,48,528 crore is almost three times that of the 2013-14 budget of  Rs 53,989 cr. 

Union Budget 2018: Rs 14.34 lakh crore set for rural infrastructure, jobs

The government has proposed to spend Rs 14.34 lakh crore in the year 2018-19 to generate employment of 321 crore person days and construct infrastructure in rural areas.

Hyderabad: Shortlived joy on fuel excise cut

Petrol was sold at Rs 77.21 per litre and diesel Rs 69.51 on Thursday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham