Nation, Current Affairs

Remarks against Ayyappa Swamy: Accused likely to be charged under PD Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 2, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Ayyappa Devotees take out a protest rally against the Bairi Naresh. (DC)
HYDERABAD: Vikarabad police, who arrested Bairi Naresh for his derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa Swamy, said that the accused had confessed to making the offensive remarks. A video of his utterances had gone viral. Meanwhile, senior police officials are considering detaining Naresh under the PD Act, given that he has several cases against him earlier.

In their remand report, the Kodangal police stated that Naresh had deliberately hurt the sentiments of devotees. The police said one Hanumanthu had organised a meeting to mark the unveiling of a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Kodangal, in which Naresh made those remarks.

"The video of his speech went viral on social media and created uproar when Ayyappa devotees staged protests," the remand report said.
Police stated that several cases were registered against him in Hanamkonda and Nawabpet for similar offences.

Meanwhile, the Ayyappa joint action committee, Telangana, leaders N. Bucchi Reddy, Radha Krishna and Bala Krishna met endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy urging him to look into the issue. The minister assured to take serious action against the accused.

 

Location: India, Telangana


