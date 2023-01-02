PM Modi to address 108th Science Congress on Jan 3 virtually

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the focal theme of this year's ISC is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment".

The ISC will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women's empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving these objectives.

"The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation," the PMO said.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will include lectures by renowned women scientists.

Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC, like the Children’s Science Congress, to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children.

The Farmer's Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bioeconomy and attract youth to agriculture. The Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will provide a platform for the scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practices, along with a focus on the empowerment of tribal women.

"The first session of the Science Congress was held in 1914. The 108th annual session of the ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year," the PMO added.