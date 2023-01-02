Delhi woman's death in new year road accident: Court remands 5 in police custody

Screengrab of the video showing the woman being dragger by a car. (Photo: Twitter)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday remanded in police custody for three days the five occupants of a car which hit a woman riding a scooter and dragged her around 12 kilometres leading to her death in the national capital on the new year day.

The 20-year-old woman had died in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday and the accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, police said.

After hearing the application seeking five days of custodial interrogation, Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar sent the five men to police custody for three days.

During the hearing, police told the court the probe was in the initial stages and custodial interrogation of the accused was required for taking it forward.

The Sultanpuri police station has registered an FIR against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal.