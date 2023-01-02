  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2023 Child killed, 4 inju ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Child killed, 4 injured in explosion in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 2, 2023, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2023, 12:21 pm IST
Visual from the explosion spot (ANI)
 Visual from the explosion spot (ANI)

Rajouri/Jammu: A child was killed and four others injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims of the suspected terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village, officials said.

On Sunday evening, suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six, according to officials .

"The (improvised explosive device) blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident. Five people were injured. One child succumbed to injuries and another is critical," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The injured have been take to a hospital, he said, adding that another suspected IED has been spotted.

There were several people, including the kin of the Sunday attack's victim, in the house when blast took place between 9 to 9.30 am, eyewitnesses said.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in tweet.

...
Tags: child killed, rajouri explosion, ied explosion, jammu kashmir explosion
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Sukumaran Nair, the general secretary of NSS, said during the event that when Tharoor (in picture) came to contest polls from Thiruvananthapuram, he had called the latter 'Delhi Nair'.

Despite being educated unemployment rate among Kerala youth huge: Shashi Tharoor

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the Congress would reclaim Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies with over 50,000 votes.. (DC image)

Cong shall reclaim Kodad and Huzurnagar asserts Uttam

A RTC bus ran over an elderly couple from Nirmal district who were in the city to meet their son, at Bowenpally crossroads on Sunday afternoon. (File image)

RTC driver runs over elderly couple

The BJP has launched ‘Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa’ in Indravelli in order to expose the failures of the BRS government on Sunday. . (File image)

BJP leaders in Indravelli to expose BRS failures



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)

Under watch of ITBP, no one can encroach into India: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and BPR&D, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to address 108th Science Congress on Jan 3 virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3. (Photo: PTI)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->