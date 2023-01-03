  
Chauhan promises better policing, increased tech support

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Jan 3, 2023, 12:01 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 7:55 am IST
Rachakonda police commissioner Davendra Singh Chauhan. (Photo: Twitter)
 Rachakonda police commissioner Davendra Singh Chauhan. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police commissioner Davendra Singh Chauhan, who took charge of the country’s largest police commissionerate two days ago, said that he has worked in rural and urban areas previously and was well-equipped to deal with the urban-rural mix of Rachakonda.

“My first priority is to understand the issues by mobilising the public through feedback and resolving their issues. It's not about the jurisdiction, it’s the way to react and resolve various tasks that is important,” Chauhan said.

He has held meetings with special teams and said that issues of drugs, cybercrime, land murders and road accidents would subside due to better policing and improved technical support.

“We will conduct meeting to ascertain the root cause of any crime. It's too early to comment, but I am sure that my strategy will work out, and the law and order situation will definitely improve,” Chauhan said.

He said that citizens’ aspirations will be kept in mind and that priority will be given to security and safety.

Chauhan has dealt with Naxalites and served as SP in Nalgonda, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam and Medak districts.

This is the third tenure for Chauhan in Rachakonda, after first having worked as DCP and then as joint commissioner of police (law and order) in non-bifurcated Cyberabad. For the past five years, he served as the city’s additional commissioner (law and order).

“When the public, from the bottom of their hearts, feels safe and secure not only on roads but also in their houses or during late nights, our purpose of our policing is fully fulfilled,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan said that while his concentration is on his job, he makes sure to work out for at least an hour per day and listen to light classical music and gazals to relax.

