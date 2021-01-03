Nod for JNTUK-affiliated colleges to start admissions for engineering courses

Many engineering colleges had collected university fees from students at admission time, but did not remit the same to the universities including the JNTUK. (Representational Image: DC Image)

KAKINADA: As many as 75 engineering colleges affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) have been allowed to start admissions for students in engineering courses through AP-Eamcet-2020 counselling the current academic year.

The university had earlier decided to block the admissions to these colleges by saying they must first clear their arrears. Many engineering colleges had collected university fees from students at admission time, but did not remit the same to the universities including the JNTUK. Despite repeated reminders, the colleges turned a deaf ear. Some of the colleges did clear their dues after receiving notices.

This has been happening year after year. JNTUK issued a warning to the engineering colleges this year. The dues from some of the colleges are as high as Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore. At the last minute, the state government allowed private engineering colleges to do new admissions this year.

“The university applied pressure on our college to clear the arrears last year. Though it has not received fee reimbursement from the government, the college management stopped one month’s salary of the staff and remitted the amount to the university. Later, the university gave some relaxations in remitting the amounts to the remaining colleges. This year also, we think the university can be firm on recovering arrears from the colleges. We have paid all arrears. Now the government allowed engineering colleges that have not cleared their dues too to go ahead with the admissions,’’ said a correspondent of an affiliated engineering college of JNTUK.

If the government gives such an extension of time earlier, the colleges that cleared the arrears would also make use of this opportunity.

Meanwhile, the director of academic and planning of the JNTUK, Prof. V. Ravindra, said the government has given six months’ time to clear the arrears with a 12 per cent interest. Such colleges can get the admissions done this year.

However, the engineering colleges that have cleared their dues completely said that either the university or the government can’t remit the arrears from the engineering colleges as they have had such deadlines for the past several years.