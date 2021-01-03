AP temple vandalisation: Government sacks Trust chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju

VIJAYAWADA: In a swift reaction to the desecration of an idol in Ramatheertham temple, the state government sacked senior Telugu Desam leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the chairman posts of Rama Swamy Devasthanam, Ramatheertham, Pyditalli Ammavari Devasthanam, Vizianagaram and Mandeswara Swamy Temple in Mandapalli for failure in temple administration.

M Girija Shankar, Secretary to Government (FAC) issued a memo on Saturday about the removal of Ashok Gajapathi Raju. The order stated that the incident of vandalising the idol of Lord Rama of Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam took place on the night of December 28. Raju, the founder-chairman failed to discharge his legitimate duties and address the issues relating to the security aspects of the temple and failed to take steps to prevent the vandalisation, it said.

After careful examination of the matter and in exercise of the powers conferred u/s 28 of Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act 30/87, the government hereby removes Raju from the post of chairman of the Trust Board of the three temples, the memo mentions.