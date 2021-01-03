Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh targe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh targets one crore people to administer Covid-19 vaccine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2021, 4:06 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2021, 4:06 am IST
Centre has dispatched 36 ice-lined refrigerators of 225-litre capacity each for storage of vaccine
Nearly 3.69 lakh health care workers will get the vaccine in Phase I, 10 lakh frontline workers from departments of medical and health, revenue and police in Phase-II, and 60–70 lakh people aged above 50 years in Phase-III (Representational Image: AFP)
 Nearly 3.69 lakh health care workers will get the vaccine in Phase I, 10 lakh frontline workers from departments of medical and health, revenue and police in Phase-II, and 60–70 lakh people aged above 50 years in Phase-III (Representational Image: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is gearing up its machinery for administering Covid-19 vaccine to nearly one crore people. The state government has divided beneficiaries into four categories, who will be given the vaccine in four phases.

Nearly 3.69 lakh health care workers will get the vaccine in Phase I, 10 lakh frontline workers from departments of medical and health, revenue and police in Phase-II, and 60–70 lakh people aged above 50 years in Phase-III. The remaining people to be vaccinated in Phase-IV will be those aged below 50 years but suffering from multiple health complications.

 

AP has started its preparations, though it is centre’s prerogative to zero in on the type of vaccine and its timing of administration. Depending on the vaccine type, state health authorities will decide on the schedule of the first and second dose of vaccine. Duration between them may range from a few weeks to months.

The centre recently dispatched to Andhra Pradesh a fleet of 36 ice-lined refrigerators with a storage capacity of 225 litres. On an average, three each of these will be stationed at every district headquarter. Covid-19 vaccine can be stored in these refrigerators at temperatures ranging from plus two to plus eight degrees centigrade.

 

A vaccine storage facility is also being set up in Vijayawada. Similar facilities will be established at regional and district levels. Distribution of vaccine will be through a software application called Co-WIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network). Doses of vaccine will be delivered at targeted destinations while physically maintaining the cold chain.

Authorities will soon call for tenders to procure refrigerated containers for nearly six months on rental basis, so that they can be used for local transportation of the vaccine in districts.

 

Nearly 20,000 auxillary nurse midwives (ANMs) have been identified as potential vaccinators, who will administer Covid-19 vaccine in Phase-I throughout the state. Doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists and other health personnel, both serving and retired, will be roped in for administration of vaccine during Phase-II.

A senior health official said, “All preparatory work for storage, management and administration of vaccine has been completed. Once the centre releases the vaccine along with guidelines, we will take up the vaccination programme accordingly.”

 

...
Tags: covid-19 vaccine in ap, vaccine to 1 crore people in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The vandalised idol of Lord Subrahmanyeswara. (Image credit: Twitter)

Six police teams formed to probe Lord Vigneswara temple incident

Haj pilgrims (PTI/File photo)

Hajis told to file IT returns as no word from ministry yet

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo

HC slams Kaloji University, tells it to admit US student in MBBS

Telugu Desam leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

AP temple vandalisation: Government sacks Trust chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers to hold tractor parade towards Delhi on Republic Day

Farmers hold placards as they sit on a tractor blocking a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. (AP)

Covishield moves closer to approval

Covishield has been recommended based on the human trial results in the the United Kingdom, the United States of America and India (Representational Image:AFP)

Atleast 100 'ineligible' MBBS aspirants of Andhra Pradesh gets Telangana seats

Lower ranked students from AP got seats in Telangana state, some of them in prestigious government medical colleges like Gandhi and Osmania (Representational Image)

Night curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations

According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2. (Representational Image: AFP)

Order issued on Justice Hima Kohli as new Chief Justice for Hyderabad High Court

Hima kohli functioned as chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government since March last in relation to an order passed by the Supreme Court for decongestion of jails in all states/UTs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham