Two Army jawans killed in encounter with militants in J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jan 2, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 1:50 am IST
The Army officials said that the clash took place after the Army intercepted the infiltrators in the Khari Thrayat forest area.
SRINAGAR: Two Army jawans were killed in a firefight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Wednesday.

The heavily-armed militants, the officials said, are believed to had sneaked into J&K from across the Line of Control the previous night as they had before the clash intercepted a village head to seek his guidance about the area.

 

The Army officials said that the clash took place after the Army intercepted the infiltrators in the Khari Thrayat forest area when they were trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said in Jammu that two soldiers were killed in the militant firing during cordon-and-search-operation in Rajouri’s Nowshehra sector. He said that the operation launched following information about the movement of suspected militants in the woods close to the LoC was under way as reports last came in.

The police sources said that the militants may have escaped from the area.

Tags: army jawans, militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


