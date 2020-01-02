Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2020 'Speculative� ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Speculative': MEA rebuffs reports of Saudi-Pakistan plans for OIC meet on Kashmir

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 6:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 6:45 pm IST
The reports came after recently appointed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud undertook a maiden visit to Pak.
On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan wherein an OIC meeting will be called to discuss the Kashmir issue, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in his weekly briefing said, 'The reports are entirely speculative. We are not aware of any such meetings of OIC on India related matter.' (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rebuffed claims of any upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir and dubbed the reports as 'speculative'.

Asked about reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to convene an OIC meeting to discuss the Kashmir issue, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly briefing, "The reports are entirely speculative. We are not aware of any such meetings of the OIC on India-related matters."

 

"We have reached out to almost all countries across the world. These reports are coming out from Pakistan," Kumar added.

The Pakistani media last month reported that the OIC has decided to convene a meeting on the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The new reports came after the recently appointed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud undertook his maiden visit to Pakistan earlier this month during which he extended Riyadh's "steadfast support to Pakistan's core national interests."

 

...
