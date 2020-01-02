SMS services in J&K restored partially

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government had on Tuesday announced that Internet service through fixed broadband lines in all government-run hospitals and Short-Messaging-Service (SMS) facility on all mobile phones in Kashmir Valley would be restored from December 31 midnight but the service providers have failed to do so in most cases.

Only the SMS facility was made partially available on the BSNL mobile phones. The Airtel, JIO and other service providers failed to implement the government directive, citing technical issues.

However, sources said that these companies could not restore the facilities as majority of the staff was away for New Year eve with their families and friends. An official of one of the companies said that the services would be made available by Thursday.