Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2020 Republic Day 2020 pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Republic Day 2020 parade: Centre rejects West Bengal's tableau proposal

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 8:59 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 8:59 am IST
The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments.
The Mamata Banerjee government's proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting. (Photo: File)
 The Mamata Banerjee government's proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Twenty-two proposals, 16 from states and union territories and six from central ministries -- out of a total 56 have been short-listed for this Republic Day parade, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments.

 

"Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings," a statement by the ministry said.

The West Bengal government's proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting, it said.

"The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting."

"It is pertinent to mention here that the tableau of the Government of West Bengal was short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process," it added.

There is a well-established system for selection of tableau for participation in the Republic Day Parade.

The Ministry of Defence invites proposals from all states, union territories, central ministries and departments.

The proposals are then evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc.

The Committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations, the statement said.

Due to time constraints, only a limited number of tableau can be short-listed for participation in the parade.

"The selection process in vogue leads to the participation of the best tableau in the parade," the statement added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: republic day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Students take part in a protest rally against the National Register of Citizens and the amended Citizenship Act. (File photo)

IIT Kanpur launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz poem at CAA protest

The Bhima Koregaon incident has galvanised Dalit political groups. (File photo)

Bhima Koregaon bristles with cops as 8 lakhs turn up for Dalit war commemoration

Mr Reddy said people who consumed alcohol were allowed to travel with a caution that they should behave soberly and not create a nuisance for co-passengers.

4.6 lakh passengers travelled on Metro on the New Year Eve

The police are planning massive awareness campaigns on self-defence for girls and working women, road safety, and also on cyber crimes and economic offences.

Hyderabad police top priority: women, road safety



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4.6 lakh passengers travelled on Metro on the New Year Eve

Mr Reddy said people who consumed alcohol were allowed to travel with a caution that they should behave soberly and not create a nuisance for co-passengers.

Hyderabad police top priority: women, road safety

The police are planning massive awareness campaigns on self-defence for girls and working women, road safety, and also on cyber crimes and economic offences.

Telangana High Court: Put swine flu precautions in place

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Bots continue to haunt Twitter

Twitter bots, short for ‘robot’, are software tools that, once programmed, are capable of tweeting, re-tweeting, liking, following, un-following or even direct messaging other accounts.

Anantapur: Good samaritan cares for dying man

The hospital staff found no way of reaching either his relatives or friends for help as his phone was stolen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham