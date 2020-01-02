Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2020 PM Modi reaches out ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi reaches out to Saarc nations, except Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 2:13 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 2:13 am IST
Bangladesh has been a very close friend of India in the recent past during the tenures of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: On New Year’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to several south Asian leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, telling her that “progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties is a priority of his government”.

The phone call to the Bangladesh Prime Minister significant, given the recent controversy over the new citizenship law and concerns being expressed in some quarters over the possible impact of that controversy on India-Bangladesh ties.

 

Bangladesh has been a very close friend of India in the recent past during the tenures of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister.

In a statement, the MEA said, “Speaking with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister, inter alia, congratulated her on being re-elected as the President of the Awami League for the next three years. The PM also expressed his condolence on the untimely demise of former High Commi-ssioner of Bangladesh to India Syed Muazzem Ali. PM noted the progress achieved in India-Bangladesh relations in 2019. He also stated that the upcoming birth-centenary of Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rehman) and 50 years of the Liberation of Bangladesh and establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties provided important milestones to further progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties, which is a priority of his Government.”

Besides this, phone calls were made by Modi — as part of India’s commitment to the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy — to almost all leaders of the Saarc nations except Pakistan. Apart from Bangladesh, calls were also made to leaders of Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

It may be recalled that Modi had already spoken to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about a week ago. Pakistan PM Imran Khan was ignored for obvious reasons due to the current dismal state of Indo-Pak ties.

On Wednesday, the MEA said, “On the occasion of the New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had telephone conversation with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, The Druk Gyalpo of Kingdom of Bhutan and Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President and Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ibrahim Moha-med Solih, President of the Maldives, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and K.P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal.

The Prime Minister conveyed to the leaders his New Year greetings and good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf.

...
Tags: sheikh hasina, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Bhima Koregaon incident has galvanised Dalit political groups. (File photo)

Bhima Koregaon bristles with cops as 8 lakhs turn up for Dalit war commemoration

Mr Reddy said people who consumed alcohol were allowed to travel with a caution that they should behave soberly and not create a nuisance for co-passengers.

4.6 lakh passengers travelled on Metro on the New Year Eve

The police are planning massive awareness campaigns on self-defence for girls and working women, road safety, and also on cyber crimes and economic offences.

Hyderabad police top priority: women, road safety

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court: Put swine flu precautions in place



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Need attention on China front’

Manoj Mukund Naravane.

Deccani makeover for Laad Bazaar

An earlier proposal was going to work on the facade of the four entry and exit points surrounding the iconic Charminar at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, but later it was restricted to Shalibanda and Laad Bazaar.

Flash protest at Charminar

Charminar.

Million march against CAA on Saturday

He said various organisations which are against the CAA, NRC and the NPR, including the Dalit organisations, students unions and social organisations will participate in the March and it will be peaceful.

Chennai: BJP's H Raja, others detained during protest demanding Tamil writer's arrest

BJP workers staged a protest at the same venue demanding the arrest of Kannan for his speech delivered during a protest meeting against the citizenship law. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham