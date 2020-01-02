PM Modi reaches out to Saarc nations, except Pakistan

New Delhi: On New Year’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to several south Asian leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, telling her that “progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties is a priority of his government”.

The phone call to the Bangladesh Prime Minister significant, given the recent controversy over the new citizenship law and concerns being expressed in some quarters over the possible impact of that controversy on India-Bangladesh ties.

Bangladesh has been a very close friend of India in the recent past during the tenures of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister.

In a statement, the MEA said, “Speaking with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister, inter alia, congratulated her on being re-elected as the President of the Awami League for the next three years. The PM also expressed his condolence on the untimely demise of former High Commi-ssioner of Bangladesh to India Syed Muazzem Ali. PM noted the progress achieved in India-Bangladesh relations in 2019. He also stated that the upcoming birth-centenary of Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rehman) and 50 years of the Liberation of Bangladesh and establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties provided important milestones to further progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties, which is a priority of his Government.”

Besides this, phone calls were made by Modi — as part of India’s commitment to the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy — to almost all leaders of the Saarc nations except Pakistan. Apart from Bangladesh, calls were also made to leaders of Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

It may be recalled that Modi had already spoken to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about a week ago. Pakistan PM Imran Khan was ignored for obvious reasons due to the current dismal state of Indo-Pak ties.

On Wednesday, the MEA said, “On the occasion of the New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had telephone conversation with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, The Druk Gyalpo of Kingdom of Bhutan and Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President and Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ibrahim Moha-med Solih, President of the Maldives, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and K.P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal.

The Prime Minister conveyed to the leaders his New Year greetings and good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf.