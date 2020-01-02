Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2020 Now, Maharashtra BJP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Now, Maharashtra BJP demands bigger role for Nitin Gadkari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 2:01 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 2:01 am IST
The BJP would had retained power and Shiv Sena would not had joined the Oppositions’ camp.
Nitin Gadkari.
New Delhi: After its Maharashtra fiasco, there is a growing demand from the state BJP to involve Union minister Nitin Gadkari more in the organisational related issue.

A majority section within the BJP’s state unit felt that Gadkari was “sidelined” during the entire election related activities, included ticket distribution and campaigning, by former Chief Minister Fadnavis’ camp.

 

This section is also of the view that if Gadkari’s expertise were used by the state leadership, the BJP would had retained power and Shiv Sena would not had joined the Oppositions’ camp.

The BJP not only lost the state to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by its former ally Shiv Sena, dissidence has resurfaced in its state unit, which the party top brass had managed to keep a check on after 2014.

Many BJP leaders have started questioning the election related decisions, including ticket distribution, taken by the then Devendra Chief Minister Fadnavis.

The political circle have been abuzz with rumours that after Modi retained power at the Centre in 2019, attempts are being made to cut Gadkari down to size.

Considered close to the RSS, Gadkari is known for his administrative skills and often acknowledged as the top performing ministers in the Modi government.

Eyebrows were raised after the BJP ruled states, including Gujarat, announced implementation of the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, a key decision of the Road Transport ministry headed by Gadkari.

Despite political differences and ideologies, Gadkari has good rapport with many leaders from the opposition parties and is considered by many within the Maharashtra politics as a “trouble-shooter” for the BJP.

Nitin Gadkari, sources said, was also not in favour of BJP’s attempt  to form a Devendra Fadnavis led government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s support. Devendra Fadnavis failed the floor test.

Even in Vidarbha, which is considered as the stronghold of Gadkari, and from where former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hails, the Union minister’s election rallies were “restricted” to few segments. The BJP won 29 seats in the region where it had won 45 assembly constituencies in 2014.

Tags: nitin gadkari, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


