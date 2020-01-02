Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2020 Hoolock Gibbon new a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hoolock Gibbon new addition to Mysore zoo

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Jan 2, 2020, 2:10 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 2:10 am IST
These animals were brought from the Assam Zoo on an animal exchange programme on February 13.
Hoolock Gibbons are an endangered species and over 12,000 of them are in North-Eastern states of India, said Mysuru Zoo Director Ajit Kulkarni.
Mysuru: Rare and endangered Hoolock Gibbons, found only in north-eastern parts of the country, are the latest attraction at the renowned Mysuru zoo, or the Chamaraja Zoological Gardens. With this, it will be the only zoo in southern, central and western parts of the country to house the gibbons.

As a New Year gift to tourists, Forest Minister C.C. Patil released a pair of the gibbons for public display at the zoo on Wednesday.

 

These animals were brought from the Assam Zoo on an animal exchange programme on February 13.

Hoolock Gibbons are an endangered species and over 12,000 of them are in North-Eastern states of India, said Mysuru Zoo Director Ajit Kulkarni. 

Tags: hoolock gibbons, mysuru zoo
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


