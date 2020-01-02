Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2020 Hindi film ‘Th ...
Hindi film ‘The Last Colour’ in Oscars race

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 2, 2020, 2:07 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 2:07 am IST
The ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Last Color, which also marks Vikas Khanna’s debut as a director and screenwriter, is based on his bestselling book by the same name.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born producer and promoter Jitendra Mishra’s latest Hindi feature film The Last Color directed by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, has made it to the list of films eligible for 92nd Academy Awards in the best picture category. Veteran actress Neena Gupta acted in the movie.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a list of 344 feature films from across the globe eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards.
Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 13. The ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9.

 

Set in Varanasi, this is the story of Chhoti, a nine-year-old flower seller and tightrope walker who befriends Noor, a 70-year-old widow living a life of complete abstinence.

The film had a special screening at the prestigious United Nations headquarters and Cannes film festival, Marche du film section and received global appreciation. As of now the film has already been selected in more that 50 international film festivals and received more than 15 different awards and nomination in various categories.

