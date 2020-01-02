'Don't politicise deaths of infants': Gehlot as over 100 infants die in Kota

Expressing displeasure on the response to the tragedy, Mayawati also questioned the silence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying if she does not meet mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with the kin of the victims of violence during the anti-CAA protests in UP will be 'construed as pure theatrics'. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Put on the defensive over the death of 100 infants at Kota's JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday the issue should not be politicised.

His remarks came amid criticism by the BJP and by BSP supremo Mayawati, who accused the state government of being insensitive.

Mayawati also questioned the silence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that if she did not meet the mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with the kin of the victims of violence during the anti-CAA protests in UP would be construed as "pure theatrics".

Gehlot tweeted in Hindi, "The government is sensitive to the death of sick infants in JK Lon Hospital in Kota. There should be no politics over the issue. Infant mortality at this hospital is steadily decreasing. We will try to reduce it further. It is our top priority that mothers and children remain in good health."

Gehlot further claimed that the first ICU for children in Rajasthan was established by the Congress government in 2003.

"We also established an ICU for children in Kota in 2011," he added. Gehlot said the aim of 'Nirogi Rajasthan' was a priority for the government and an expert team from the Centre could further help improve health services in the state.

"We are ready to improve medical services in the state through discussions and cooperation with an expert team from the Centre," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia expressed displeasure with the state government's attitude to the issue.

"It is regrettable that the state health minister did not even visit the hospital. The chief minister is known for being sensitive. A delegation of BJP MPs had met the families who lost children. They were in deep anguish. If the government is not sensitive then it is worrisome," Poonia said.

He alleged that BJP MPs were manhandled by Congress workers during a visit to the Kota hospital.

Poonia said the BJP does not want to do politics on the issue but it is unfortunate that the state government is not dealing with it seriously.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.