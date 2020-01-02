Do not isolate me, appeals Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that his government gave suggestions to the Centre, which is in process of framing the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act, to incorporate their point of view so that interest of indigenous people remain protected.

Asserting that he is also the son of this soil and will not compromise with the interest of indigenous people at any cost, Sonowal said, “I would like to make an appeal to the people of my state to trust me. I am your son and this government which I am heading is here due to your blessing. We, son of the soil, are running this government since 2016 and never compromised with the interest of people. Please do not ‘isolate’ me from you. Just wait and watch for some time, all false campaign will fall flat.”

Making an emotional appeal to the people, the Chief Minister reiterated that wrong narrative on CAA by certain destructive elements made Assam suffer violence and arson.

“A section has misguided the people by claiming that the Citizenship Amendment Act will make 1.5 crore Bangladeshi Hindus eligible for citizenship. I know you will not believe me now but the reality is that very few people living in Assam for decades will get citizenship because of the Act,” he said.

“I assure the people that my government will not take any steps against the indigenous people. There is no point in being Chief Minister if I cannot protect the interests of the people who elected us.” he added.