Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2020 'Detained by po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Detained by police after I tried to visit grandfather's grave': Iltija Mufti

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 6:58 pm IST
Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather's grave in Anantnag.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said 'the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit'. (Photo: Twitter)
 Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said 'the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit'. (Photo: Twitter)

Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday said she was detained by police at her residence here after she tried to visit the grave of her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir.

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather's grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

 

"I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere," Iltija told PTI.

However, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said "the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit".

"We also have to keep in mind that she is an SSG protectee who has to take police clearance before visiting anywhere," Khan added.

Barricades have been erected at Gupkar road which leads to the 'Fairview' residence belonging to Iltija's mother and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is under preventive detention since August 5 when the Centre announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Media persons were not allowed by police to reach the residence and the road was open only for security personnel and residents of the high-security area of the city. Sayeed, the two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had passed away after a brief illness on January 7, 2016.

"I wanted to go to visit my grandfather's grave. It is my right. Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather's grave or do they think I am going to organise stone pelting or a protest there," Iltija said.

She accused the civil and the police administrations of being 'arrogant', alleging "they do not want peace in the Valley".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, iltija mufti, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan wherein an OIC meeting will be called to discuss the Kashmir issue, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in his weekly briefing said, 'The reports are entirely speculative. We are not aware of any such meetings of OIC on India related matter.' (Photo: ANI)

'Speculative': MEA rebuffs reports of Saudi-Pakistan plans for OIC meet on Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at an event at the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka on Thursday.

PM holds out red rag to Congress: Go protest against Pakistan, not CAA

Expressing displeasure on the response to the tragedy, Mayawati also questioned the silence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying if she does not meet mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with the kin of the victims of violence during the anti-CAA protests in UP will be 'construed as pure theatrics'. (Photo: PTI)

'Don't politicise deaths of infants': Gehlot as over 100 infants die in Kota

Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi man sets bike on fire after being challaned for riding without helmet, arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Speculative': MEA rebuffs reports of Saudi-Pakistan plans for OIC meet on Kashmir

On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan wherein an OIC meeting will be called to discuss the Kashmir issue, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in his weekly briefing said, 'The reports are entirely speculative. We are not aware of any such meetings of OIC on India related matter.' (Photo: ANI)

'Don't politicise deaths of infants': Gehlot as over 100 infants die in Kota

Expressing displeasure on the response to the tragedy, Mayawati also questioned the silence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying if she does not meet mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with the kin of the victims of violence during the anti-CAA protests in UP will be 'construed as pure theatrics'. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi man sets bike on fire after being challaned for riding without helmet, arrested

Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet. (Photo: Representational)

Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi

The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area. (Photo: ANI)

PM greets people on birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

'We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv,' Modi wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham