Delhi man sets bike on fire after being challaned for riding without helmet, arrested

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 11:23 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 11:23 am IST
The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire.
Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet. (Photo: Representational)
 Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire after he was challaned by the traffic police in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Wednesday, police said.

Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.

 

The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested, the officer added.

 

Tags: delhi police, traffic rules
Location: India, Delhi


