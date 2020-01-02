Nation Current Affairs 02 Jan 2020 Cow sanctuaries to b ...
Cow sanctuaries to be set up in 11 districts of Himachal Pradesh

The government is also planning to provide facilities for grazing as per the availability of land resources in the state.
Cow shelters will be set up in all districts except Lahaul Spiti, to provide shelter to stray cattle in the natural environment. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
 Cow shelters will be set up in all districts except Lahaul Spiti, to provide shelter to stray cattle in the natural environment. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's Department of Animal Husbandry announced on Wednesday that it will set up cow sanctuaries in 11 districts of the state.

Cow shelters will be set up in all districts except Lahaul Spiti, to provide shelter to stray cattle in the natural environment.

 

Moreover, the government is also planning to provide facilities for grazing as per the availability of land resources in the state.

 

