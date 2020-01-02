Congress leader’s son shoots passerby

Yogesh opened fire on him when he tried to flee the spot. Khan was rushed to hospital by the locals. His condition was stated to be critical.

Bhopal: The son of former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader of Madhya Pradesh late Satyanarayan Katare opened fire on a passerby ‘for not stopping’ his car, leaving him grievously wounded, police said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the outskirt of Bhopal late on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Govindpura police here, the deceased Congress leader’s son Yogesh Katare allegedly ordered the driver of a car in which the victim Iqbal Khan (52) was travelling, to stop.

He along with some of his friends had then allegedly forcibly stopped the car and then picked up quarrel with Khan. He then allegedly thrashed him.

Yogesh opened fire on him when he tried to flee the spot. Khan was rushed to hospital by the locals. His condition was stated to be critical.