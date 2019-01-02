search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will give new look to ‘Vande Mataram’, says MP CM Kamal Nath

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
Slamming the BJP over the issue, Nath told reporters, 'I feel that it is wrong to do politics on ‘Vande Mataram’.'
Kamal Nath said that announcement in this regard would be announced soon. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Kamal Nath said that announcement in this regard would be announced soon. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bhopal: With the BJP and Congress raising an alarm over the recital of 'Vande Mataram' in the first week of every month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday made it clear that his government would give a new touch to the national song.

He said that announcement in this regard would be announced soon.

 

Slamming the BJP over the issue, Nath told reporters, "I feel that it is wrong to do politics on ‘Vande Mataram’. They are doing politics on 'Vande Mataram' and Ram temple. I condemn this. We will give a new look to 'Vande Mataram' and will announce today or tomorrow."

It all started on Tuesday when the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh announced its decision to put on hold the previous BJP government's tradition to recite the national song in the secretariat on the first working day of every month.

"We have no intentions of breaking or protesting against the national song. The order to recite ‘Vande Mataram’ in the Secretariat on the first day of the month has been put on hold. A decision has been taken to implement the order in a new form. Those who do not recite Vande Mataram are not patriots?" Nath said on Tuesday.

"We believe that we are nationalist by hearts. One cannot become patriotic by reciting Vande Mataram for one day," he added.

Expressing discontent over the decision, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded the reinstatement of the practice, while adding that 109 BJP MLAs will recite the national song at the Secretariat and then take oath on January 7.

...
Tags: bjp, congress, vande mataram, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

The leak also goes out to state that the new handset will sport a 2K display and have a completely edge-to-edge display with no notch and a hole for the front camera.
 

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or a virtual dial that turns by rubbing a thumb against the index finger.
 

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

Cheers erupted at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, home to Mission Control, as mission operations manager Alice Bowman declared: "We have a healthy spacecraft."
 

Well played, Bonnie! Rishabh Pant turns ‘babysitter’ for Tim Paine’s kids

Tim Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: Instagram / Bon Paine)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals brand new design

The Samung Galaxy S10 with a punch-hole display.
 

Major features of the 2019 iPhone XI leak

Concept photo of the Apple iPhone XI (Photo: Concept Creator)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Minor among 2 beaten to death after RJD leader found dead in Bihar

Paswan's supporters alleged that a local resident Chunni Lal was behind the killing and set Lal's house on fire. (Photo: ANI)

Meghalaya mine disaster: Navy, NDRF divers to go down to measure afresh water level

15 miners are trapped inside a 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district since December 13 after water from a nearby river gushed in. (Photo: ANI)

Ex-JD(U) MLA who fired in air during New Year party injuring woman detained

Ex-JD(U) MLA Raju Singh allegedly fired celebratory gunshots in the air during a New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Muslim leader performs ‘Rudrabhishek’ at Shiva temple in Pokhran

Shale Mohammad is the son of a famous Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakhir, who is known to visit Hindu temples regularly to worship and seek blessings. (Photo: ANI)

‘Desperate move by Cong to fabricate facts’: Parrikar on ‘Rafale tape’

This comes after release of recorded conversation in which Rane says that during Goa cabinet meeting, Parrikar stated he had ‘all documents’ relating to Rafale deal lying in his bedroom. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham