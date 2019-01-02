search on deccanchronicle.com
'Some understand money, not national security': Jaitley hits back at Rahul

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
During a debate in Lok Sabha, Arun Jaitley accused Rahul Gandhi of 'lying and repeating falsehood' on Rafale issue.
Arun Jaitley said Gandhi has 'natural dislike for truth' and had earlier manufactured his conversation with French president, which was denied by French government. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "lying and repeating falsehood" on the Rafale issue and claimed that "conspirators" in past defence scams are now raising fingers at the Narendra Modi government.

Responding to the opposition leader's allegations during a discussion on Rafale issue in Lok Sabha, he said Gandhi has a "natural dislike for truth" and had earlier manufactured his conversation with the French president, which was denied by the French government.

 

"We are all utterly disappointed because every word he has said has been denied by the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court speaks on an issue, it is the last word," he said.

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said some people and families understand the arithmetic of money but cannot comprehend issues of national security.

The finance minister also raised AgustaWestland, National Herald cases and made a veiled reference to Ottavio Quattrocchi to attack Congress leadership.

Tags: arun jaitley, rahul gandhi, rafale issue, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




