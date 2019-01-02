search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-JD(U) MLA who fired in air during New Year party injuring woman detained

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
A pistol was recovered from Raju Singh's possession, police said, adding that Singh was being brought to Delhi.
Ex-JD(U) MLA Raju Singh allegedly fired celebratory gunshots in the air during a New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj. (Photo: ANI)
 Ex-JD(U) MLA Raju Singh allegedly fired celebratory gunshots in the air during a New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained former JD(U) legislator Raju Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur for allegedly firing celebratory gunshots in the air during a New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, which injured a woman.

A pistol was recovered from his possession, officials said, adding that Singh was being brought to Delhi.

 

The police earlier seized two rifles and 800 bullets from Singh's farmhouse in Vasant Kunj, a senior police official said.

Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, alerted the police about the injury to the woman's head allegedly from gun firing, officials said.

In his complaint, the victim's husband alleged they were in the farmhouse on Monday night to celebrate the New Year along with friends. At around 12 am, two-three rounds were reportedly fired by Raju Singh, the senior police officer said.

Immediately, the man noticed his wife had fallen down and was bleeding, he said.

Gupta was taken to the hospital where she was receiving treatment, he added.

A case was registered against Raju Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the accused has five cases registered against him. His wife is a former Member of Legislative Council from Bihar. The farmhouse is owned by Raju Singh's mother where he lives with his family.

...
Tags: delhi police, raju singh, celebratory firing, former jd(u) mla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

The leak also goes out to state that the new handset will sport a 2K display and have a completely edge-to-edge display with no notch and a hole for the front camera.
 

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or a virtual dial that turns by rubbing a thumb against the index finger.
 

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

Cheers erupted at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, home to Mission Control, as mission operations manager Alice Bowman declared: "We have a healthy spacecraft."
 

Well played, Bonnie! Rishabh Pant turns ‘babysitter’ for Tim Paine’s kids

Tim Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: Instagram / Bon Paine)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals brand new design

The Samung Galaxy S10 with a punch-hole display.
 

Major features of the 2019 iPhone XI leak

Concept photo of the Apple iPhone XI (Photo: Concept Creator)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan Muslim leader performs ‘Rudrabhishek’ at Shiva temple in Pokhran

Shale Mohammad is the son of a famous Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakhir, who is known to visit Hindu temples regularly to worship and seek blessings. (Photo: ANI)

‘Desperate move by Cong to fabricate facts’: Parrikar on ‘Rafale tape’

This comes after release of recorded conversation in which Rane says that during Goa cabinet meeting, Parrikar stated he had ‘all documents’ relating to Rafale deal lying in his bedroom. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Some understand money, not national security': Jaitley hits back at Rahul

Arun Jaitley said Gandhi has 'natural dislike for truth' and had earlier manufactured his conversation with French president, which was denied by French government. (Photo: ANI)

‘PM Modi lacks guts, hiding in his room’: Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale attack

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi initiates Rafale debate in Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Can’t wait ‘till eternity’ for order on Ram Temple: VHP's message to BJP

'The only appropriate way forward is to enact legislation clearing way for construction of grand Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi now,' VHP's Alok Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham