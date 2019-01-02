search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

In a first, 2 Kerala women below 50 enter Sabarimala temple

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, entered temple and offered prayers at around 3:45 am on Wednesday.
The two women had attempted to visit Lord Ayappa temple in December last year but failed amidst massive protests. (Photo: File)
 The two women had attempted to visit Lord Ayappa temple in December last year but failed amidst massive protests. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: Two women devotees, below the age of 50 years, have entered the renowned Sabarimala temple in Kerala for the first time, months after the Supreme Court overturned a ban on the entry of females of menstrual age (10 to 50 years) from visiting the shrine.

The two women from Kerala, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, entered the temple premises and offered prayers at around 3:45 am on Wednesday. They were accompanied by police personnel.

 

 

 

The two women had attempted to visit Lord Ayappa temple in December last year but failed amidst massive protests.

The top court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women in the barred age group on September 28 last year.

Despite the apex court's ruling on the matter, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine, but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

...
Tags: sabarimala issue, women enter sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or a virtual dial that turns by rubbing a thumb against the index finger.
 

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

Cheers erupted at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, home to Mission Control, as mission operations manager Alice Bowman declared: "We have a healthy spacecraft."
 

Well played, Bonnie! Rishabh Pant turns ‘babysitter’ for Tim Paine’s kids

Tim Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: Instagram / Bon Paine)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals brand new design

The Samung Galaxy S10 with a punch-hole display.
 

Major features of the 2019 iPhone XI leak

Concept photo of the Apple iPhone XI (Photo: Concept Creator)
 

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

15 such gadgets and technologies that are either ready or are in their prototypes and will soon make its way into the consumer market or put to use on the military front.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drive against 'Triple Talaq Bill' planned

It was a direct blow to the family system and institution of marriage. 

Assam NRC: 31 lakh re-apply for inclusion of names in NRC

The NRC is being updated based on March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date.

FSSAI raps e-platforms over quality of fruits and veggies

e-commerce sites claim quality of products helps them maintain customers.

School students to answer roll all with ‘Jai Hind’: Gujarat govt issues directive

According to a notification, students of class 1-12 of the government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools will have to respond to the attendance call with 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat', starting January 1. (Representational Image)

BJP making fresh bid to topple coalition govt in Karnataka, claims G Parameshwara

G Parameshwara's charge comes amid reports that disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who was dropped from the ministry in the recent reshuffle, has been camping in Delhi. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham