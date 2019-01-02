search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Dog’s poop gets owner beaten up

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 2, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Police have booked a case against a family of four for causing hurt, breach of peace and criminal intimidation.
The neighbours had got incensed after Anjaiah’s dog pooped during a stroll.
 The neighbours had got incensed after Anjaiah’s dog pooped during a stroll.

Hyderabad: A software consultant was attacked with a helmet and his sister too beaten up after their pet dog pooped in the open in LB Nagar. 

Police have booked a case against a family of four for causing hurt, breach of peace and criminal intimidation. D. Anjaiah, 27, the software consultant, a native of Thallamalkapuram village in Surya district, lives with his parents and sister at Shivaganga Colony in LB Nagar. 

 

On Sunday afternoon, he had complained to LB Nagar police that Ramulu, his wife and daughters had picked up a quarrel with them the night before. 

The neighbours had got incensed after Anjaiah’s dog pooped during a stroll.

“Ramulu and his family members got angry when the pet pooped in the open. They reportedly abused and threatened Anjaiah and his sister, and also hit him with a helmet,” LB Nagar inspector A. Ashok Reddy quoted the complainant as saying.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 324, 504 and 506 r/w 34 of IPC. 

They will be produced before court for necessary action, the inspector said.

Moreover, in Hyderabad, people who do not clean their pet’s poop are penalised by the concerned authorities. Many remain unaware and ignorant of the rules.

...
Tags: pet dog, criminal intimidation, lb nagar police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Well played, Bonnie! Rishabh Pant turns ‘babysitter’ for Tim Paine’s kids

Tim Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: Instagram / Bon Paine)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals brand new design

The Samung Galaxy S10 with a punch-hole display.
 

Major features of the 2019 iPhone XI leak

Concept photo of the Apple iPhone XI (Photo: Concept Creator)
 

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

15 such gadgets and technologies that are either ready or are in their prototypes and will soon make its way into the consumer market or put to use on the military front.
 

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

ZTE’s Nubia, Vivo, and Xiaomi are others who are in the 10GB RAM smartphone race.
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

Josh Hillard, who lives in Ohio, claimed that he felt his iPhone turning hot in his pants, which he kept in his back pocket. A while later, he witnessed thick smoke coming out from the phone. At the time of the incident, he was on a lunch break in a break room with a colleague. And when he noticed the smoke, he ran outside, took his pants off and another company colleague used a fire extinguisher to put out the flame. (Photo: Josh Hillard / iDrop News)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

School students to answer roll all with ‘Jai Hind’: Gujarat govt issues directive

According to a notification, students of class 1-12 of the government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools will have to respond to the attendance call with 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat', starting January 1. (Representational Image)

BJP making fresh bid to topple coalition govt in Karnataka, claims G Parameshwara

G Parameshwara's charge comes amid reports that disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who was dropped from the ministry in the recent reshuffle, has been camping in Delhi. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lakhs form 620 km-long 'Women's wall' in Kerala today to uphold gender equality

'Women's wall' was conceived amid protests at Sabarimala temple after Kerala govt decided to implement SC verdict. (Photo: File)

‘Urjit Patel was telling me about resigning for months’, reveals PM Modi

Urjit Patel resigned in December from his post citing 'personal reasons' amidst reports of a rift between the RBI and the government. (Photo: File)

'Knew it was big risk, soldiers' safety biggest concern': PM on surgical strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while revealing details of military action, said the date of attack was changed twice, keeping in mind the safety of the troops. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham