Hyderabad: Dog’s poop gets owner beaten up

Hyderabad: A software consultant was attacked with a helmet and his sister too beaten up after their pet dog pooped in the open in LB Nagar.

Police have booked a case against a family of four for causing hurt, breach of peace and criminal intimidation. D. Anjaiah, 27, the software consultant, a native of Thallamalkapuram village in Surya district, lives with his parents and sister at Shivaganga Colony in LB Nagar.

On Sunday afternoon, he had complained to LB Nagar police that Ramulu, his wife and daughters had picked up a quarrel with them the night before.

The neighbours had got incensed after Anjaiah’s dog pooped during a stroll.

“Ramulu and his family members got angry when the pet pooped in the open. They reportedly abused and threatened Anjaiah and his sister, and also hit him with a helmet,” LB Nagar inspector A. Ashok Reddy quoted the complainant as saying.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 324, 504 and 506 r/w 34 of IPC.

They will be produced before court for necessary action, the inspector said.

Moreover, in Hyderabad, people who do not clean their pet’s poop are penalised by the concerned authorities. Many remain unaware and ignorant of the rules.