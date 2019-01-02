search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Desperate move by Cong to fabricate facts’: Parrikar on ‘Rafale tape’

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Health Minister Vishwajit Rane terms the audio clip played by Congress 'doctored', seeks probe.
This comes after release of recorded conversation in which Rane says that during Goa cabinet meeting, Parrikar stated he had ‘all documents’ relating to Rafale deal lying in his bedroom. (Photo: File | PTI)
 This comes after release of recorded conversation in which Rane says that during Goa cabinet meeting, Parrikar stated he had ‘all documents’ relating to Rafale deal lying in his bedroom. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Wednesday termed the audio clip cited by the Congress on the Rafale deal as a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after the Supreme Court exposed the "lies" of the opposition party. Parrikar's comments came hours after the Congress quoted him as saying that he had a file on Rafale deal "lying in his bedroom".

Reacting to the allegation mounted against him, CM Parrikar tweeted, "The audio clip released by the Congress party is a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after their lies were exposed by the recent Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal. No such discussion ever came up during Cabinet or any other meeting.”

 

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress came out with an audio clip of a purported conversation between Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and another person in which the minister says that during a Goa cabinet meeting last week, Parrikar stated he had "an entire file and all documents" relating to the Rafale deal lying in his bedroom.

Read: ‘What Rafale secrets lying in Manohar Parrikar’s bedroom?’: Cong to PM Modi

Congress also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked if this was a reason that a joint parliamentary committee was not ordered to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Goa minister Vishwajit Rane has termed the audio clip as "doctored" and told BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday that he has asked the state government to order an inquiry into the matter.

In a letter to Shah, Rane said he never had any conversation with anyone on Rafale issue.

According to BJP sources, Rane said, "I have also sent a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar asking for an immediate police inquiry and criminal investigation to expose the mischievous elements."

Rane also said,"...this is a doctored audio and have never had any discussion with this regard on this subject with anyone."

 

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

Rane also wrote a letter to Parrikar saying "I would like to...inform the chief minister that there is someone playing mischief and there should be inquiry in this matter and such mischievous elements need to be brought to the books."

He also sought a thorough probe into the matter to bring the accused to the book.

Parrikar was the defence minister when the Rafale deal was signed between India and France for purchase of fighter aircraft.

On December 14 last year, the apex court had dismissed all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

...
Tags: rafale deal, manohar parrikar, audio clip, vishwajit rane, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

The leak also goes out to state that the new handset will sport a 2K display and have a completely edge-to-edge display with no notch and a hole for the front camera.
 

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or a virtual dial that turns by rubbing a thumb against the index finger.
 

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

Cheers erupted at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, home to Mission Control, as mission operations manager Alice Bowman declared: "We have a healthy spacecraft."
 

Well played, Bonnie! Rishabh Pant turns ‘babysitter’ for Tim Paine’s kids

Tim Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: Instagram / Bon Paine)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals brand new design

The Samung Galaxy S10 with a punch-hole display.
 

Major features of the 2019 iPhone XI leak

Concept photo of the Apple iPhone XI (Photo: Concept Creator)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Some understand money, not national security': Jaitley hits back at Rahul

Arun Jaitley said Gandhi has 'natural dislike for truth' and had earlier manufactured his conversation with French president, which was denied by French government. (Photo: ANI)

‘PM Modi lacks guts, hiding in his room’: Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale attack

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi initiates Rafale debate in Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Can’t wait ‘till eternity’ for order on Ram Temple: VHP's message to BJP

'The only appropriate way forward is to enact legislation clearing way for construction of grand Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi now,' VHP's Alok Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)

SC agrees to hear plea seeking urgent steps for rescue of trapped Meghalaya miners

The rat-hole mine, located on top of a hillock fully covered with trees in East Jaintia Hills district, had got flooded when water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it, trapping the miners. (Photo: ANI)

‘What Rafale secrets lying in Manohar Parrikar’s bedroom?’: Cong to PM Modi

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came out with a conversation purportedly between Goa minister Vishwajit Rane and another person. (Photo: ANI Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham