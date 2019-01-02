search on deccanchronicle.com
Azharuddin set to join TRS for Lok Sabha seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 2, 2019, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 12:17 am IST
Sources close to Mr Azaharuddin and former Congress leader who joined the TRS recently, have confirmed this.
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and former India cricket captain, Mohammad Azaharuddin, is all set to join the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and is likely to be given the Lok Sabha ticket from Secunderabad.

Sources close to Mr Azaharuddin and former Congress leader who joined the TRS recently, have confirmed this. A non-resident Indian is said to be negotiating with the TRS leadership about Mr Azaharuddin joining the party.

 

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has responded positively to this development, say sources.

Mr Azharuddin was appointed working president of the TPCC just before the recent Assembly elections in an attempt to keep him in the party. The Telangana Congress was planning to field him from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. It therefore came as a shock to the party that he is joining the TRS.

Mr Azaharuddin and Majlis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi are good friends. According to sources, three days ago Mr Azaharuddin attended the wedding of Mr Owaisi’s daughter. Also present were Chief Minister, his son and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and his daughter MP K. Kavitha. It is believed that it was on this occasion that Mr Azaharuddin expressed his desire to join the TRS. Mr Azaharuddin joined the Congress in 2009 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Moradabad. After that he was confined to Telangana state.

Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, azharuddin
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




