Nation, Current Affairs

When Arun Jaitley quoted James Bond in Lok Sabha, TMC MP tried to corner him

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
TMC MP Saugata Roy sought to corner Jaitley during Rafale debate saying the minister had misquoted famous dialogue from James Bond movie.
TMC MP Saugata Roy also nitpicked on Arun Jaitley's pronunciation of the name of former President Francois Hollande. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: TMC member Saugata Roy on Wednesday sought to corner Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a debate on Rafale deal saying that the minister had misquoted a famous dialogue from a James Bond movie.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Jaitley while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Rafale said: "The Congress president must have watched James Bond films, in which Bond says, if it happens for the first time then it is happenstance, if it happens twice it is coincidence and if it is thrice then it is a conspiracy. Congress president is doing the same".

 

Roy pointed out that Jaitley had misquoted the dialogue from Bond movie saying the actual dialogue is: "If it happens for the first time then it is happenstance, if it happens twice it is coincidence and if it is thrice then it is enemy action".

"Jaitley ji your memory is failing you. If it happens thrice then it is enemy action and not a conspiracy," Roy said.

The TMC MP also nitpicked on Jaitley's pronunciation of the name of former President Francois Hollande. He also said that the NDA government had to borrow a member from the Rajya Sabha, who is not even a Defence Minister, to speak on the Rafale deal.

Jaitley is a Rajya Sabha member.

...
Tags: saugata roy, arun jaitley, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




