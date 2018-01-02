Uttar Pradesh: Woman sells newborn for husband’s treatment

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman sold off her newborn son because she needed money for her husband’s treatment.

The incident took place in Bareilly district where Sanju Devi sold her newborn son for Rs 42,000 so that she could pay for her husband’s treatment.

Her husband Harswaroop Maurya was injured after a wall collapsed while he was working at a construction site, around three months ago.

Sanju Devi had taken a loan to get her husband, a construction laborer, treated and since Maurya was the sole breadwinner of the family, they were also on the brink of starvation.

A local TV channel reported the incident on Monday after which the local officials swung into action. “We are making arrangements for the treatment of Maurya and we are also trying to trace the couple to whom the baby was sold. We will get the baby back to the mother at the earliest”, said a senior official and added that all possible help would be provided to the family.