Telangana farmers get free power; KCR announces increment for power staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 2, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 3:41 am IST
KCR said some states claim to be giving 24-hour water to the farm sector but it is restricted to a few hours.
Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan is being greeted by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on the occasion of New Year on Monday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has described the supply of 24-hour, quality, uninterrupted and free power to the farm sector as “a wonderful victory”. 

He gave credit for this achievement to the employees of electricity companies in the state, who had converted a power deficit state to a power sufficient one, and announced a special increment for them from January 1. 

 

At a meeting with TS Genco and Transco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao and officials of the two discoms on Monday, Mr Rao congratulated each and every official by name. 

“By supplying 24-hour quality, uninterrupted and free power to the farm sector, Telangana state will go down in history as the first state in the country that is supplying 24-hour water to all sectors. Though it was not mentioned in the TRS manifesto, nor did we ever make any promise, keeping in view the untold misery of the farmers, it was decided to supply 24-hour free power,” Mr Rao said. 

TS first to give 24x7 free power, says KCR
He said some states claim to be giving 24-hour water to the farm sector but it is restricted to a few hours; other states do give 24-hour power but consumers are charged for it. Telangana State is the first in the country to give 24-hour free power supply to the farm sector and he has received congratulatory messages from other states.

Among those who met the CM on the occasion of the launch were TSERC chairman Ismail Ali Khan, SPDCL CMD G. Raghuma Reddy, Transco JMD Srinivas Rao, Genco Directors Ashok Kumar, Venkat Rajam, Lalit Kumar, SPDCL director Kamaluddin Ali Khan, and Transco director G Narsing Rao. 

Genco and Transco CMD, Prabh-akar Rao thanked the Chief Minis-ter for the special increment for electricity employees. He returned the compliment the CM paid to the employees by saying that it was the guidance of the CM that enabled them to achieve success.

Uttam Kumar Reddy says Kerala, MP too supplies 24x7 power
Telangana Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday ridiculed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s claims of enhancing power supply in the state. 

Addressing Atmeeya Samme-lan held for Congress workers in Huzurnagar on Monday, Mr Reddy said the CM’s claims on the energy sector were totally misleading as Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are already supplying the 24x7 power.

“The Chief Minister is trying to take credit for the achievements of the Congress. He is just switching on the projects which were started during the Congress regime. The TRS government has played no role in resolving the energy crisis,” Mr Reddy said.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana


