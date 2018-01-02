Tamil Nadu CM begins New Year with warm letter to PM Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday began the New Year on a positive note by wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi “more strength” to serve the nation. This is a clear indication that he would like to continue his “good relations” with the Union government in the interest of the state.

Palaniswami also sent New Year greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. In his message to Modi, the CM said: “On behalf of the Government and the people of Tamil Nadu, I wish you and your family a very Happy New Year, 2018. I pray God Almighty to give you strength to serve the nation.”

Sources said the wishes to Modi, Kovind and Naidu were part of the AIADMK Government’s outreach to the Centre. Palaniswami has been maintaining that the state government enjoys “good relationship” with the Centre only to get maximum funds for development projects in the interest of Tamil Nadu.

“He wants to maintain good relations with the Centre, since that would only bring good to the state. Maintaining a working equation with the Centre always helps the state government”, a source said.

In his greetings to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Palaniswami said, "I am very happy to convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to you and your family on the occasion of New Year, 2018".

The Chief Minister also greeted the Governor. "I have great pleasure in conveying my best wishes and greetings to you and your family a very Happy New Year, 2018", Palaniswami said in his message.