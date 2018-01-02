search on deccanchronicle.com
Our stand on terror vindicated: India on US' decision to end aid to Pak

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 9:44 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 9:44 am IST
Trump's tweet comes in the wake of the UN-designated terrorist, Hafiz Saeed, looking to contest the 2018 polls in Pakistan.
(Photo: File)
New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Monday said United States President Donald Trump's decision to end aid to Pakistan has "vindicated India's stand on terrorism".

"The Trump administration's decision today has abundantly vindicated India's stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan's role in perpetrating terror is concerned," the Union Minister said.

 

He added that those countries, who were earlier denying the role of Pakistan as the perpetrator of terrorism on the Indian soil, are also supporting India's viewpoint on terrorism.

"They are also understanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reiteration that the war against terrorism has to be fought collectively. There can't be good terror or bad terror, there can't be a distinction in terrorism happening, terrorism is terrorism," Singh asserted.

Earlier on Monday, Trump, in a strongly-worded tweet, said America had been 'foolishly' providing military aid to Pakistan for 15 years, but in return, it has only received 'lies and deceit.'

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said he would respond to the US President's tweet shortly after the latter blamed the country for providing safe havens to terrorists.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump posted on the micro-blogging site today.

The tweet comes in the wake of the United Nations-designated terrorist, Hafiz Saeed, looking to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan and thereby, forming a party - by the name of Milli Muslim League (MML).

Saeed was recently released from house arrest after a Pakistani court cited lack of evidence against him in the 26/11 Mumbai attack case.

India has also, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed - wanted for allegedly plotting the Mumbai attacks that took place on November 26, 2008. 

Tags: jitendra singh, us aid, us military aid to pak, terrorism, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




