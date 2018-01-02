New Year’s Eve: Five killed in Chennai and Kanchi; 200 injured

Occupants of a luxury car survived after their car met with an accident on Jawaharlal Nehru road near Kasi theater on New Year’s Eve (Photo: DC)

Chennai: While the city police claimed that their measures resulted in a fatal accident free New Year’s Eve, at least until 3 am on Monday, three persons were killed in road accidents in the City and two in neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

In all, 15 persons died across the state as part of New Year's revelry, police said. About 200 persons were injured in accidents, police sources said.

In Egmore, 29-year-old man, Roymon, a resident of Nariyangadu police quarters was killed after he lost control of his bike and suffered a fall while riding. Police sources said that Roymon was under the influence of alcohol and suffered head injuries. He was also not wearing a helmet, police said.

In another accident near Kasimedu, a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after a load van hit his vehicle from behind. The victim was identified as Dinesh of Velayutham street, Thiruvottiyur. Police sources said that Dinesh was returning home with two of his friends when the accident happened during the early hours of Monday. Dinesh was killed on the spot while his friends survived with injuries.

In Avadi, Paul Thillaiah, 26, a resident of Anna Nagar near Avadi was killed after he lost control of his bike and hit a central median.

He was returning home after attending midnight mass at a church in Pattabiram when the accident happened. His friends Francis Alex, 22 and Simiyon, 24, were also riding pillion with him when the accident took place. They survived with injuries.

In Kancheepuram district, a teenager was among two persons killed in road accidents. In one accident near Baluchetty chathram, S Karthik (19) was killed after his bike hit a parapet wall. He was negotiating a curve when he lost control of his bike, police said.

His friend, Parthiban (22) survived the accident. Both of them were under the influence of alcohol. While the accident happened around 10 pm, they were eventually spotted only by 3 am, police sources said.

In Achirupakkam near Maduranthakam, a 27-year-old man was killed after his bike hit a tree while returning from a church. The deceased was identified as Ranjith Kumar of Perambur.