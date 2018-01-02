search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

New Year’s Eve: Five killed in Chennai and Kanchi; 200 injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 2, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 1:18 am IST
In all, 15 persons died across the state as part of New Year's revelry, police said. About 200 persons were injured in accidents, police sources said.
Occupants of a luxury car survived after their car met with an accident on Jawaharlal Nehru road near Kasi theater on New Year’s Eve (Photo: DC)
 Occupants of a luxury car survived after their car met with an accident on Jawaharlal Nehru road near Kasi theater on New Year’s Eve (Photo: DC)

Chennai: While the city police claimed that their measures resulted in a fatal accident free New Year’s Eve, at least until 3 am on Monday, three persons were killed in road accidents in the City and two in neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

In all, 15 persons died across the state as part of New Year's revelry, police said. About 200 persons were injured in accidents, police sources said.

 

In Egmore, 29-year-old man, Roymon, a resident of Nariyangadu police quarters was killed after he lost control of his bike and suffered a fall while riding. Police sources said that Roymon was under the influence of alcohol and suffered head injuries. He was also not wearing a helmet, police said.

In another accident near Kasimedu, a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after a load van hit his vehicle from behind. The victim was identified as Dinesh of Velayutham street, Thiruvottiyur. Police sources said that Dinesh was returning home with two of his friends when the accident happened during the early hours of Monday. Dinesh was killed on the spot while his friends survived with injuries.
In Avadi, Paul Thillaiah, 26, a resident of Anna Nagar near Avadi was killed after he lost control of his bike and hit a central median.

He was returning home after attending midnight mass at a church in Pattabiram when the accident happened. His friends Francis Alex, 22 and Simiyon, 24, were also riding pillion with him when the accident took place. They survived with injuries.

In Kancheepuram district, a teenager was among two persons killed in road accidents. In one accident near Baluchetty chathram, S Karthik (19) was killed after his bike hit a parapet wall. He was negotiating a curve when he lost control of his bike, police said.

His friend, Parthiban (22) survived the accident. Both of them were under the influence of alcohol. While the accident happened around 10 pm, they were eventually spotted only by 3 am, police sources said.

In Achirupakkam near Maduranthakam, a 27-year-old man was killed after his bike hit a tree while returning from a church. The deceased was identified as Ranjith Kumar of Perambur.

Tags: road accident, chennai police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
 

When Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked Vidya to ‘cut her long nose’, Balachander rejected her

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vidya Balan's 'Parineeta' also starred Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan.
 

Sunburn ushers in New Year with Martin Garrix, Afrojack

Event saw the audience getting in a more euphoric mood when the World No 1 DJ shouted out, “India is like second home to me.”
 

The one where Twitter goes wild that 'Friends' is coming to Netflix

Hit TV show Friends will soon be coming to Netflix. (Photo: Facebook / Friends)
 

5 ways to take your breaks at work

Tips on how to take a much needed break at work. (Photo: Pexels)
 

A frozen Niagara Falls looks like a magical wonderland

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi traffic crippled as lakhs of people crowd at India Gate

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to warn motorists as the massive gathering of people caused huge traffic in Central Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed Foreign Secretary, to replace S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January, 2017. (Photo: Twitter | @DrSJaishankar)

Rajinikanth launches mobile app, web page to mobilise party volunteers

In a brief one minute video clip, Rajinikanth thanked all those who welcomed his political plunge. He appealed to his fans and general public 'desiring a good political change in Tamil Nadu,' to become members of the association. (Photo: Screengrab)

On humanitarian grounds: India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners

Committed to addressing humanitarian issues, India shared a list of 250 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen with Pak; on the other hand, Pakistan also shared a list of 58 civilian prisoners and 399 fishermen lodged in its custody, who are Indians or believed to be Indians. (Photo: File | Representational)

10-yr-old boy hangs self after father scolds him for not taking bath on New Year

According to police officials, the parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham