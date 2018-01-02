search on deccanchronicle.com
Dhinakaran submits pen drive on Jayalalithaa's death to probe panel

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Commission sources said that TTV Dhinakaran submitted the pen drive through his advocate.
Rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday submitted a pen drive to a one man commission of inquiry probing late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday submitted a pen drive to a one man commission of inquiry probing late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death.

Dhinakaran, who was last week summoned by the commission to give information in his knowledge about Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation and treatment, submitted the pen drive through his advocate, commission sources said.

 

On the content, sources told PTI that it will be evaluated by the panel head Justice A Arumughaswamy.

On December 27, the Commission had issued summons to Dhinakaran, directing him to submit within a week, documents and evidence in his possession in respect of Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation and medical treatment till her demise.

Meanwhile, jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's niece Krishnapriya deposed before the Commission on Tuesday for about four hours, sources added.

Krishnapriya had recently said that a video purportedly showing Jayalalithaa in a hospital and released by Dhinakaran loyalist P Vetrivel, was shot by Sasikala at the late leader's request.

She had condemned the release of the video clip by Vetrivel on December 20.
Asked about the response from Sasikala who has been issued a summons through prison authorities at Bengaluru, where she is serving a four year term in a wealth case, sources said that they were expecting it.

Dr Sudha Seshayyan, who was privy to some information in respect of Jayalalithaa's treatment and subsequent death, is expected to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, following summons issued to her.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, dhinakaran sybmits pen drive to probe panel, jayalalithaa death probe, vk sasikala, justice a arumughaswamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




