Decomposed body of 40-yr-old man found hanging from tree at JNU in Delhi

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging inside the forest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, the police said.
The deceased - identified as Rampravesh - was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago, they added.
The police said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus.
Tags: decomposed male body found hanging from tree, jawaharlal nehru university, delhi police, body found hanging in jnu campus