Decomposed body of 40-yr-old man found hanging from tree at JNU in Delhi

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging inside the forest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, the police said.

The deceased - identified as Rampravesh - was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago, they added.

The police said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus.