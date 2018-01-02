BJP practises Hinduism only for politics: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Taking strong objection to the BJP calling the state Congress government “anti-Hindu,” Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy pointed out here on Monday that he was a Hindu himself and argued that while the Hindus in the Congress practiced their religion out of faith, the BJP practiced it for politics.

“The BJP is desperate as the Congress is set to retain power in the state and return it at the Centre after the coming elections to both. It is a cycle and the BJP is now riding the wave. But after the next elections, it will fall at the Centre and the Congress will come to power there. In the state too the Congress is set retain power, and this has made the BJP anxious,'' he maintained.

The Minister , who was speaking to reporters here, pointed out that it was normal for politicians to visit temples during elections and everyone celebrated Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

As for the BJP’s claim that 22 Hindu had been murdered in communal incidents in the state in recent years, he said eight were murdered over personal issues. Referring to the death of Hindu activist, Paresh Mestha, he said the state was ready to cooperate with the CBI which was investigating it.

Responding to BJP MP, Shobha Karandlaje daring the Chief Minister to arrest her, Mr Reddy said it was neither the duty of the Chief Minister, nor of the Home Minister to arrest anyone. It was upto the police to do so and they would if they had to.

In reply to a query, he denied that any molestation had taken place on MG Road and Brigade road during the New Year eve celebrations.