search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After LS, bill that criminalises instant triple talaq to be tabled in RS today

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 7:42 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 7:42 am IST
The bill, which makes instant triple talaq illegal was passed by the Lower House last week.
This bill gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking 'subsistence allowance' for herself and minor children in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat. (Photo: PTI/File)
 This bill gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking 'subsistence allowance' for herself and minor children in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The contentious bill that criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims, already passed by the Lok Sabha, is set to be introduced in the Rajya
Sabha today.

The bill, which makes instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed by the Lower House last week.

 

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on January 2, according to the list of business of the Upper House.

This bill gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form -- spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp -- would be illegal and void.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has claimed that various Muslim bodies in the country would move the Supreme Court if the bill is also passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The bill could get stalled in the Rajya Sabha where government lacks a majority and it may be referred to a parliamentary committee for its review. 

Tags: instant triple talaq, triple talaq bill, lok sabha passes triple talaq bill, rajya sabha, muslim women (protection of rights on marriage) bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Lok Sabha passes bill that criminalises triple talaq, to be tabled in RS next


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hawaiian Airlines’ HA446 did a time travel from 2018 to 2017

The passengers onboard the Airbus A330 got to enjoy their New Year twice — simply by flying to a different country across the date line.
 

'Nigerian prince' scammer is allegedly a 67-year-old American man

US police arrest American man posing as a Nigerian prince to swindle money from people. (Photo: Facebook / Slidell Police Department)
 

Experts warn of the dangers of skin whitening

Skin whitening has dangerous repercussions. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas recalls travelling to college in buses, and how people reacted to it

Prabhas in a still from 'Munna.'
 

Chocolate may go extinct in 40 years, says study

Cacao plants can only grow within a narrow strip of rainforested land roughly 20 degrees north and south of the equator. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian Premier League 2018: Which cricketers should teams retain before big auction?

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajinikanth launches mobile app, web page to mobilise party volunteers

In a brief one minute video clip, Rajinikanth thanked all those who welcomed his political plunge. He appealed to his fans and general public 'desiring a good political change in Tamil Nadu,' to become members of the association. (Photo: Screengrab)

On humanitarian grounds: India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners

Committed to addressing humanitarian issues, India shared a list of 250 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen with Pak; on the other hand, Pakistan also shared a list of 58 civilian prisoners and 399 fishermen lodged in its custody, who are Indians or believed to be Indians. (Photo: File | Representational)

10-yr-old boy hangs self after father scolds him for not taking bath on New Year

According to police officials, the parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital. (Photo: File | Representational)

Delhi traffic crippled as lakhs of people crowd at India Gate

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to warn motorists as the massive gathering of people caused huge traffic in Central Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

No cricket series with Pak unless cross-border terrorism stops: Sushma Swaraj

According to a member present in the meeting, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj clarified that terrorism and cricket can’t go hand in hand. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham