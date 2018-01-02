search on deccanchronicle.com
4 Meghalaya MLAs including top Congress leader quit to join BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav credited the induction of Congress MLAs in BJP to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Former health minister AL Hek, NCP's Sanbor Shullai and two Independent legislators - Justine Dkhar and Robinus Syngkon joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister KJ Alphons and BJP leader Ram Madhav. (Photo: ANI)
Shillong: In a major setback to the ruling Congress, four sitting MLAs from Meghalaya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. 

Former health minister AL Hek, NCP's Sanbor Shullai and two Independent legislators - Justine Dkhar and Robinus Syngkon joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister KJ Alphons and BJP leader Ram Madhav.

 

Earlier in the day, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav credited the induction of Congress MLAs in BJP to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On December 30 last year, in a major blow to the Mukul Sangma-led Congress government in Meghalaya, five of its MLAs, including former deputy chief minister Rowell Lyngdoh, resigned from the state Assembly to join the National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Read: Jolt to Meghalaya Cong: 8 MLAs including 5 from party quit to join BJP ally

Three more legislators have also resigned from the Assembly to join the NPP, which include Remington Pyngrope from United Democratic Party and Independents Stephanson Mukhim and Hopeful Bamon.

The development comes ahead of assembly elections, scheduled to be held in February.

The Congress now has been left with 24 MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. 

