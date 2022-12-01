  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Dec 2022 Gujarat polls: 19.13 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 1, 2022, 10:14 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 12:59 pm IST
People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))
 People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Gandhinagar: Gujarat in its first phase of polling on Thursday recorded around 19.13 per cent voter turnout till 11 am.

The polling was brisk to moderate in different places in the state.

As per the Election Commision of India (ECI), Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 26.47 per cent while Devbhumi Dwaraka recorded the lowest voter turnout at 15.86 per cent.

The voter turnout in Amreli was 19 per cent, Bharuch recorded 17.57 per cent, Bhavnagar was 18.84 per cent, Botad at 18.50 per cent, Dangs at 24.99 per cent, Gir Somnath at 20.75 per cent, Jamnagar was at 17.85 per cent, Junagadh at 18.85 per cent, Kachchh was at 17.62 per cent and Morbi at 22.27 per cent.
Meanwhile, the voter turnout at Narmada was 23.73 per cent, Navsari was at 21.79 per cent, Porbandar was at 16.49 per cent, Rajkot was at 18.98 per cent, Surat was at 17.92 per cent, Surendranagar was at 20.67 per cent and Valsad was at 19.57 per cent.

The polling is underway in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes. Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

According to the EC, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will also be declared on the same day.

Voting for the second phase in 93 seats will be held on December 5.

...
Tags: all about gujarat elections, gujarat elections 2022, first phase of gujarat elections
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Related Stories

89 seats go to polls as Gujarat set to vote in first phase today
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, says Amit Shah

Latest From Nation

Dr. Ruth John Paul and Dr.Prachi Rathod (Image credit: Youtube)

Two transgender doctors script history, join govt service in Telangana

TRS MLC K Kavitha (Twitter)

Ready to face any inquiry: Kavitha on being named in Delhi liquor scam case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. (PTI)

Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

B. Saravanan, takes charge as director, Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) for Exploration and Research, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Saravanan to head Atomic Minerals Directorate



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to take charge of G-20 from today

India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)

Centre step-motherly towards Tamil refugees; CAA arbitrary: DMK to SC

Supreme court (PTI)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)

CM Bommai condemns painting of pro-Maharashtra slogans on K'taka buses

Reports from Pune said a group of activists allegedly from a pro-Marathi outfit painted state-owned buses with slogans such as

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->