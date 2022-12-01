  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Dec 2022 India to take charge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India to take charge of G-20 from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Dec 1, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:05 am IST
India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)
 India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)

NEW DELHI: India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. Scores of meetings have been planned over the next few months in the run-up to India hosting the prestigious G-20 summit on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi. India had symbolically accepted the presidency from Indonesia during the recently concluded G-20 summit in Bali, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The G-20 (Group of Twenty) is an "intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies and comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and the USA) and the European Union (EU)".

At Bali earlier this month, Mr Modi assured the G-20 grouping that "India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented" and that it would "strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action" and "a catalyst for global change". He added that the "G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony".

Mr Modi also said that "it is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the G-20 presidency" and that India would "organise G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country" so that "our guests will get a full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness", as he hailed India as the "mother of democracy".

The Prime Minister had said: "India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. Over the next one year, we will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action."

"India will strive to take forward Indonesia's commendable initiatives during its G-20 presidency... Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation. The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 chairmanship -- One Earth, One Family, One Future," he said.

The Prime Minister had also said that "during its G-20 presidency next year, India will work jointly with G-20 partners" and that "the principle of data for development' will be an integral part of the overall theme of our presidency." 

...
Tags: g20, prime minister narendra modi, g20 presidency narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 01 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Sanction mega powerloom cluster to Telangana as return gift for G20 logo: KTR to PM
PM gives shout-out to TS weaver over India's G20 meet

Latest From Nation

B. Saravanan, takes charge as director, Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) for Exploration and Research, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Saravanan to head Atomic Minerals Directorate

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan holds a meeting with Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief S. Veerraju and other party leaders during his visit to Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. (Photo: A. MANIKANTA KUMAR)

Muraleedharan reconfirms BJP’s alliance with Jana Sena in AP

BJP Telangana chief, Bandi Sanjay during the Praja sangrama yatra at Mudhole constituency on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

BJP leaders underline nexus between TRS and MIM

Energy requirement is 83,111 million units (MU) and sales projection stands at 73,618 MU. (Representational image: DC)

No power tariff hike in Telangana for next year



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre step-motherly towards Tamil refugees; CAA arbitrary: DMK to SC

Supreme court (PTI)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)

CM Bommai condemns painting of pro-Maharashtra slogans on K'taka buses

Reports from Pune said a group of activists allegedly from a pro-Marathi outfit painted state-owned buses with slogans such as

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->