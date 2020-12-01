The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 01 Dec 2020 Jagan suggests Speak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan suggests Speaker to admit Chandrababu Naidu in mental asylum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 1, 2020, 11:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2020, 11:33 pm IST
The CM even advised the Speaker to suspend TD MLAs who were disrupting proceedings in the House
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (DC Image: Narayana Rao)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State Legislative Assembly suggested to Speaker Thammineni Seetharam that Leader of Opposition (LOP) N. Chandrababu Naidu be admitted in a mental hospital “as the latter was speaking about irrelevant matters”.

This statement of CM Jagan came as the LOP tried to pick faults in the functioning of the state government while taking part in a short discussion on house sites and Tidco houses. While speaking, Naidu repeatedly insisted on the Speaker to provide him more time to continue the discussion and spoke on issues unrelated to Tidco houses and house sites.

 

At this stage, Jagan advised Thammineni Seetharam that Naidu be given another two to three minutes to wind up his statement, so that he (CM) could make his statement on the issue. Jagan said people are eagerly waiting to know what the Chief Minister will say on the housing scheme. The CM even advised the Speaker to suspend TD MLAs who were disrupting proceedings in the House.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had recalled speeches he made during his padayatra that TD regime was giving houses of 300 square feet each costing Rs. 6 lakh in which Rs. 1.5 lakh each paid by both the state and central government while the remaining Rs. 3 lakh had to be raised as bank loan by the beneficiary, who would need to pay Rs. 3,000 per month for a period of 20 years.

 

When the Chief Minister said he had given an assurance that he would waive off the beneficiaries’ contribution, Naidu tried to pick a fault in the statement. Jagan then suggested to the Speaker that the LOP be sent to a mental asylum.

“I wonder if he has turned mad. What is wrong with him? He should be taken to the Yerragadda Hospital as he is staying in Hyderabad,” the CM remarked.

Tags: chief minister y. s. jagan mohan reddy, state legislative assembly, speaker thammineni seetharam, chandrababu naidu, tidco houses


