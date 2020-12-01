The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 01 Dec 2020 Farmer unions call m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmer unions call meeting to decide on Centre's offer to hold talks

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2020, 10:13 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2020, 10:13 am IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday instead of December 3
Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana state border, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP)
 Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana state border, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP)

New Delhi: Protesting farmers have called a meeting later in the day to take a decision on the Centre's offer to hold talks as they continue their agitation at Delhi border points against the government's new agri laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.

 

"We will hold a meeting today to take a decision whether we should accept the Centre's offer or not," Baljeet Singh Mahal, a farmer leader, said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

"Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Tomar had told PTI on Monday.

 

The meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said, adding that those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.

On Monday, the farmers said that they have come to the national capital for a "decisive battle" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".

They said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

...
Tags: delhi chalo protest, farmers protest, meeting, agriculture minister narendra singh tomar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the dedication of 6-lane Prayagraj-Varanasi section of NH-19, in Varanasi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI)

PM Modi says opposition is misleading farmers and 'playing tricks' on them

A child reacts as a health worker takes her nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

COVID-19 cases taper in Telangana; 502 new cases added

Deplorable condition of rooms at a polling station. (Photo by arrangement)

No basic facilities for staff at polling stations

Finance minister T. Harish Rao campaigns at Dharmajipeta ahead of the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency. (DC Image)

BJP trying to create tension, says Harish Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

All India Taxi Union threatens to go on strike if farmers' demands not met

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members protest after police imposed section 144 at Ghazipur border, during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI)

Two more Army jawans killed in Pakistan fire

Martyr Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri (left) and martyr Rifleman Sukhbir Singh who lost their lives during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army, at Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (PTI)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)

IMA to go to court against CCIM order on Ayush doctors performing surgery

Doctors say they will not allow anyone from allopathy medicine to train AYUSH doctors. (Representational Image:AFP)

States panic as virus strikes back

A health worker takes a swab from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad on November 23, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham