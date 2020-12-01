The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

All India Taxi Union threatens to go on strike if farmers' demands not met

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2020, 12:05 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2020, 12:05 am IST
President of the Union said they are giving two days to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members protest after police imposed section 144 at Ghazipur border, during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI)
 Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members protest after police imposed section 144 at Ghazipur border, during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The All India Taxi Union on Monday threatened to go on strike if the demands of the farmers, protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at different border points of the national capital, are not met within two days.

President of the Union, Balwant Singh Bhullar, said they are giving two days to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers.

 

"We request the prime minister, home minister and agriculture minister to revoke these laws. The corporate sector is destroying us.

"If government does not take these laws back in two days, then we will remove our vehicles from the roads. We request all drivers across India to stop their vehicles from December 3," Bhullar said.

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the fifth day at the Singhu and Tikri borders, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border.

Farmers have come to Delhi for a "decisive battle" and will continue their stir against the new agri-marketing laws, their leaders said, adding that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

 

Security was beefed up by the Delhi Police and concrete barriers placed at all borders points connecting the city with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the farmers threatened to block all highways to the national capital after rejecting the Centre's offer that they shift the protest to Burari to start a dialogue before the scheduled date of December 3.

