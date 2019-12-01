Nation Current Affairs 01 Dec 2019 MP woman cop turns & ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP woman cop turns ‘bride’ to nab fugitive murderer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 1, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Madhvi Agnihotri, in-charge of Garoli police post, along with the arrested murder accused Balkrishna Choubey.
Bhopal: A woman cop of Madhya Pradesh set a trap for a trigger-happy gangster by posing as his lover. She told the murder fugitive “I am your Radha” to lure him for marriage negotiations. When the gangster turned up on Saturday for negotiations with her, he was taken into custody.

Sub-inspector Madhvi Agnihotri, 28, even dressed up as a bride and waited at a temple in a village on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border on Thursday for holding marriage talks with murder accused Balkrishna Choubey, 42.

 

“I overpowered him when he came to the temple on a bike. A team of policemen hiding nearby also pounced on him and pinned him to the ground. They recovered a pistol from him,” sub-inspector Agnihotri, in-charge of Garoli police post in Chhatarpur district, told Deccan Chronicle.

According to Ms Agnihotri, Balkrishna has 15 serious criminal cases pending against him in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

He is the key accused in murder of one Birendra Rajput in Nuagon in Chhatarpur district in August this year and had been absconding.

The gangster had managed to slip from the police many times in the past, forcing the Chhatarpur district superintendent of police to place a bounty of `10,000 on his head.

Balkrishna was so brazen that he even opened a Facebook account. That appeared to be his undoing. Police took his photograph from his Facebook account and launched a manhunt. Police also succeeded in acquiring his cellphone number and used it to lay a trap for him by exploiting his weakness for women. As per the plan, the woman police officer began communicating with him by identifying herself as ‘Radha’, a labourer working in Delhi. The police traced his locations several times during the conversations. But he used to dodge police every time the cops raided his hideouts.

Following this, Agnihotri laid the bait for him by calling him to the temple for completing negotiations before their formal marriage.

The gangster took the bait and turned up at the temple at the appointed hour only to be arrested.

