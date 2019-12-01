Maharashtra: 'Suggested Uddhav to build metro car shed in Goregaon': Nawab Malik

Malik said, 'The car shed was decided by the earlier government to be built in Aarey Colony. Uddhav Thackeray stopped the work of car shed. When Uddhavji took this decision then the Opposition was saying that the development work is stopped. The work of the metro is stopped. I want to say that the development work is not stopped.' (Photo: File | ANI)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that he has given a suggestion to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to build a car shed in Goregaon's RPF Parade ground, which was earlier constructed in Aarey colony that had led to massive protests.

"We have given a suggestion in Vidhan Sabha and to the Chief Minister to build a car shed in Goregaon's RPF Parade ground. Uddhavji has given assurance to discuss this in a meeting and resolve this matter," Malik told media.

Malik said, "The car shed was decided by the earlier government to be built in Aarey Colony. Uddhav Thackeray stopped the work of car shed. When Uddhavji took this decision then the Opposition was saying that the development work is stopped. The work of the metro is stopped. I want to say that the development work is not stopped."

"The question is where the car shed is to be made. So I suggested Uddhavji that in Goregaon there is parade ground of 102 hectares which is mostly used for marriage functions. The 60-hectare car shed should be made there."

On being asked about whether the cases against the protestors in Aarey will be withdrawn, Malik said, "I am hopeful that the government will withdraw cases registered against students who participated in the protest in Aarey."

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," Uddhav had said at a press conference.

Back in October, the felling of trees in the Aarey Colony had drawn a wedge between former allies BJP and Shiv Sena, with then chief minister Fadnavis pushing for the project and Thackeray-led party protesting against the proposed car shed project.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.